CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richmond Heights man was killed and three others were injured after a boat they were on exploded while it was docked at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 3:40 p.m. on the Glaize Arm of the lake at Bridgeview Marina. A 1999 Sea Ray had just been refueled and it exploded when the engines were restarted.

The driver and two passengers escaped, but 53-year-old Shawn Carroll wasn't accounted for. Multiple units searched for him, and he was later found dead in the engine compartment.

Two St. Louis men, ages 47 and 37, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 52-year-old Osage Beach man, was transported with minor injuries.

The explosion was fuel related but was not related to propulsion or the generator, the highway patrol said.

This is Troop F's first boat-related death of 2020.

