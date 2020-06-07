Sean Fredrickson, his son Hayden and stepchildren, Sofie and Quinn, were on one of the two planes that collided.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A tremendous husband, father and friend. That's how people are remembering Sean Fredrickson of Lake Oswego, one of the victims of a fatal plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene. He, his son Hayden and stepchildren, Sofie and Quinn, were killed.

Six bodies have been recovered since the planes collided and crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene on Sunday, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Crews were still working to recover two more bodies.

A float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane, a company that offers scenic flight tours of Lake Coeur d'Alene, was one of the two planes involved.

Passengers on the float plane included three children, two adults and one pilot, according to KCSO Lt. Ryan Higgins. Four of the six passengers were related.

Authorities believe all of the victims recovered were in the Brooks Seaplane, Higgins said.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Sean Fredrickson, his son and stepchildren

Bryan Fisher, who serves as general manager of Oswego Lake Country Club in Lake Oswego, confirmed the loss of Sean Fredrickson, his son Hayden and his stepchildren, Sofie and Quinn.

“The loss of Sean Fredrickson and his children Hayden, Sofie and Quinn is devastating," Fisher wrote in a statement. "Sean was an exceptional Golf Professional who was awarded the PGA Professional of the Year honor in 2019 by the Pacific Northwest Section PGA. Oswego Lake Country Club was honored to have him as a member of our family. His positive spirit and joy for the game of golf was contagious."

"But more importantly, Sean was a tremendous husband, father and friend. Our love and heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife April, his family and friends during this time of loss," the statement continues.

Before moving to Oswego Lake Country Club in 2019, Fredrickson spent 14 years as the head golf pro at Tualatin Country Club.

"[Sean] was very committed to not just the game of golf and his job but he had a passion for that industry," said Tualatin Country Club General Manager, Greg McMurray. "Certainly second only to the passion he had for his children and his family; he committed a lot of time and effort to them."

April Upchurch, Fredrickson's wife and the mother of Sofie and Quinn, told KREM that her family was "taken too soon in an unimaginable way." She asked people to keep her family in their prayers and not to waste a single minute with their loved ones.

A full statement from April Upchurch is as follows:

"Many of you know that I lost my husband and beautiful children in a plane wreck over Lake Coeur d ‘Alene yesterday. I am reeling from the loss, but take solace in the fact that they were on an adventure and so excited for their first sea plane ride.

Thank you for all of the love and support. It truly does help. I know that they each touched many lives and that our entire LO and Tualatin community will be grieving. Please know that we had a wonderful family weekend and an opportunity to spend time together. Thank you for keeping me in your prayers."

Brian Olsen, father of Sophie and Quinn, said the deaths of his son and daughter are devastating. He sent the following statement:

"I am deeply sad learning that my two children, Sofie and Quinn Olsen have been taken from us early in life. Their deaths are devastating. The extended family will all be deeply missed and April (Mom) and I appreciate the kind thoughts from everyone. Thank you. Members of our family are stepmom Courtney Cooper and her son London and daughters Maddie and Kayla.

"Sofie is a golden spirit and kept me striving to be better parent. The desire to impress her kept me motivated in life. Her enthusiasm is a wonderful way to go about day to day life. We all appreciated Sofie’s skills on the lacrosse field as she competed as part of the Lake Oswego High School team. She looked forward to going back this Fall to 11th grade.

"Quinn (Q) looked up to his big sister and loved to be included in many memorable sports and experiences. We enjoyed attending Portland Trailblazer games together and playing XBOX video games and recently started riding bikes again together. He just got a Specialized Rockhopper mountain bike for his 11th birthday in June. We embraced the time spent together on family holidays and recently during COVID-19 shelter in place. My children constantly remind me of all the experiences to cherish in our World this day and everyday. Great times and the tragic. With love to our kiddos. Miss you."

Courtney Cooper, stepmother of Sofie and Quinn, also released a statement:

"Kayla and Maddie and London love their brother and sister so much. As do I. I talked to the kids and told them we are family no matter what and I will always be their mom too. They agreed."

Seaplane pilot identified as 58-year-old Washington man

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot of the Brooks Seaplane as 58-year-old Neil Lunt of Liberty Lake, Washington.

The sheriff's office identified Lunt on Monday evening. The sheriff's office also said there was another male on the plane who hasn't been identified yet.

The other pilot and passenger in the float plane also have not been identified.