LAKELAND, Fla. — If you see or hear increased activity at Lakeland Linder International Airport, don't be alarmed.
The Lakeland Fire Department is hosting and performing live fire training at the airport through Saturday.
The training will take place near SUN n' FUN on the Southside of the airport.
The training will last from approximately 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
The live fire training is performed annually to meet Federal Aviation Administration Regulations for the department's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting division.
What other people are reading right now:
- Holocaust museum to denier running for Pinellas County commission seat: It happened, it’s fact
- Boat Graveyard: More boats are moving out of the Bay after 10News' investigation
- A tree for a tree: Gulfport tries to recover, but it's unclear how many trees have been cut down
- The city of Pensacola, Florida, is being hit by a cyber attack
- This is the first Florida man convicted under the state's 'red flag' gun law
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newslette