LAKELAND, Fla. — If you see or hear increased activity at Lakeland Linder International Airport, don't be alarmed.

The Lakeland Fire Department is hosting and performing live fire training at the airport through Saturday.

The training will take place near SUN n' FUN on the Southside of the airport.

The training will last from approximately 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

The live fire training is performed annually to meet Federal Aviation Administration Regulations for the department's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting division.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newslette