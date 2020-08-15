Firefighters: Lakeland apartment fire accidentally sparked by child playing with a lighter

The fire was put out quickly, but three apartments were damaged.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department extinguished a fire at an apartment complex Friday.

Firefighters got the call just after 2:30 p.m.and responded to the Griffin Road Apartments.

Crews put the fire out in under 15 minutes, and there were no injuries reported. Four apartments were damaged, one suffered significant fire damage and the other apartments had sustained smoke damage, according to a release.

The American Red Cross was called in to help one displaced family.

Lakeland Fire Department later said in a release, “The fire was determined to be accidentally caused by a child playing with a lighter. This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the importance of home fire safety.”

What other people are reading right now:

