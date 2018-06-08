LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Fire Department has launched a recruitment campaign to attract more female firefighters to its ranks.

Only about 4 percent of firefighters nationwide are women.

So the department is using some of its own to bolster their ranks.

“I knew from the time that I was four years old I was going to be an artist," Lakeland Firefighter Canice McLendon said. "And I had no other intentions of doing anything else in my life."

But a few years ago, a firefighter friend said she could be one of Lakeland's bravest.

“And I decided, you know, I want to do that for people too, you know," she said. "Answer that call for help.”

When McLendon tells others she’s a firefighter, she often gets the same response.

“They just don’t believe that we do the same job the guys do,” she said. “It’s like, 'yeah, I am absolutely putting that gear on. I am running into a burning building. I am helping people on medical calls.'”

Changing perceptions

The department's campaign, "Igniting Change," includes a video and personal appearances to encourage more young women to consider a career in firefighting.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“It’s always been perceived as an all-male profession," Lakeland Fire Chief Douglas Riley said. "And that’s what we’re trying to change."

When Riley joined the department three decades ago, there were no female firefighters. Currently there are eight.

Female firefighters, he says, offer a perspective that influences and strengthens the entire department.

“Maybe help us to be a little bit more compassionate," he said. "And look at things through a different set of goggles. My goal is for one day; a young female gets a job here and says we made an impact on her through this campaign or one of our public events where we were able to speak to them.”

Lakeland fire says it’s facilities are already gender neutral, including separate quarters and bath facilities for men and women.

Similar to the national average, Lakeland fire's ranks are also about 4 percent women.

Since the department is reaching out to girls as young as middle school, it may be years before they know whether the recruitment effort pays off. But they will start measuring next year to see if the number of female recruits is growing.

The recruitment campaign will give McLendon and other female firefighters like her a chance to connect with civic groups, students and Girl Scout troops.

“And I think, that that’s a big part of it. The awareness,” she said. “The more that they see us out there and doing the jobs, the more, I think they will be able to connect with us and realize I can do that too.”

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP