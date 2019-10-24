LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are hoping you can help find a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

A 19-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed Monday afternoon at Cambridge Cove Apartments.

Police are looking for the man seen above.

He is described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 25 with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863-834-6975 or email tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net

