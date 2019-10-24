LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are hoping you can help find a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.
A 19-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed Monday afternoon at Cambridge Cove Apartments.
Police are looking for the man seen above.
He is described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 25 with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863-834-6975 or email tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net
What other people are reading right now:
- Woman claims she was groped by a scare actor at Scream-a-geddon
- Local man claims he was abused by Catholic Priest in Denver
- Largo boy found sleeping outside, couple accused of beating him
- People not washing their hands likely behind recent spread of E. coli superbug
- Tampa Theatre spooking people with events leading up to Halloween
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter