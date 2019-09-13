ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With all the rain in the forecast, cities across Tampa Bay are preparing for flooding. The City of St. Petersburg already installed a temporary pump in the neighborhood near Lake Maggiore.

"It's a nuisance! It's a nuisance! Especially when it's sucking water," Lloyd Wright said.

Wright has lived in the area that's prone to flooding for about 15 years. He said this is the third time the city brings the pump out, but the problem behind it has been going on for as long as he's lived there.

"The roads are impassable! For my first experience with flooding, the water came up to my garage door and fish were in the road," Wright said.

Neighbors said you can hear the pump late at night. It's helpful and evens out the water levels near the lake, but people say it's not enough.

"I know the county can do much better. Yes, they can do much better," Wright said.

There are flood gates between Lake Maggiore and the Intercoastal Waterway, but they don't work. The pump is the city's temporary solution and it will be there for another few weeks. Wright thinks the real solution is to get the flood gates working again.

"Come in and do it properly! Put in automatic gates so it can function and let the gates determine when to let water in and out," Wright said.

10News reached out to the city, they say the temporary pump is the most fiscally responsible option for them right now. They only use it during peak rain months. They also say the flood gates can be manually opened when needed.

