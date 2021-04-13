Coast Guard rescues 6 of 18 people on capsized boat off Louisiana Coast, search continues

US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding and working to rescue those who were onboard.

NEW ORLEANS — Six of the 18 people onboard a 128-foot commercial lift boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast have been rescued so far, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard did not have any information on their health.

The Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are continuing search and rescue efforts just miles south of Port Fourchon where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the vessel left port around 2:12 p.m. A source tells WWL-TV that the Seacor Power capsized shortly after 4 p.m.

The US Coast Guard in Houston confirmed that assets from Texas are on their way to assist, including a search plane from Corpus Christi.

Editors note: The Coast Guard originally reported that the vessel was 256-feet long and capsized south of Grand Isle, they have since corrected that initial report.