LARGO, Fla. — Firefighters are battling an abandoned building fire in Largo Monday morning.
Crews were called to 1653 Clearwater Largo Road around 2:51 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene flames were through the roof of the building.
The road is blocked off and there is heavy smoke in the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2 police officers killed in shooting at burning Hawaii home
- Multiple deputies respond to robbery at Tampa Premium Outlets
- Nurse loses her license after admitting to injecting opioids at work: reports
- Police caution about 'highly addictive substance': Girl Scout cookies
- Gasparilla Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2020 pirate festival
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter