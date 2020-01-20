LARGO, Fla. — Firefighters are battling an abandoned building fire in Largo Monday morning.

Crews were called to 1653 Clearwater Largo Road around 2:51 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene flames were through the roof of the building.

The road is blocked off and there is heavy smoke in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

