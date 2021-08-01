Largo man attended Trump rally at the US Capitol

Cliff Gephart said he was there to support conservative values.

LARGO, Fla. — The FBI and other authorities are still trying to identify people who attacked and vandalized the US Capitol Wednesday.

At least five people from Florida were arrested including a man from Riverview according to records from the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

10 Tampa Bay talked to a Trump supporter from Largo who attended President Trump's rally Wednesday at the US Capitol.

Cliff Gephart said he's a longtime Trump fan and he wanted to go to show his support for conservative values.

Gephart said the vast majority of people there were peaceful and people of all ages walked together calmly towards the Capitol Building.

"It was fine for me to let the politicians know where I stand and what I supported but once it became violent or beyond what protesting is, that’s when I said enough’s enough and I actually left," said Gephart who founded Conservative Grounds, a coffee shop in Largo for conservatives to gather over a meal.

The website says, "Conservative Grounds was launched after Starbucks asked 6 Police Officers to leave their coffee shop. Appalled by such actions and the belief that this type of hatred towards law enforcement should NEVER happen again, the birth of “the Grounds” happened."

On Friday, Gephart told 10 Tampa Bay he was disappointed to see what happened inside the Capitol earlier in the week.

"I don’t believe the people inside that Capitol are our enemy. I don’t believe that. I don’t believe in overthrowing government," he added.

While he said he understands why people were there protesting, the attack went too far. He does not blame Donald Trump saying, "I don’t think he helped it but I think whatever was going to happen was already in the minds and hearts of those people on the front lines."

In regards to some of the hypocrisy being talked about regarding a ring-wing riot versus violence documented at Black Lives Matter protests, Gephart said this: "It was somebody’s business, now it may not be the Capitol but those businesses that were taken over, looted, destroyed were just as important as that Capitol Building but they were both wrong."

What other people are reading right now:

