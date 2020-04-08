x
Police officer hit by bus in Largo

He was taken to the hospital.
LARGO, Fla. — A public bus hit a police officer Tuesday afternoon in Largo.

The Largo officer was responding to a call when he was struck by a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus. It happened at 134th Ave N and 121st St N.

He was rushed to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known. However, authorities confirmed he managed to call to alert dispatchers he had been hit.

Police say there was an animal that was somehow involved in the incident. Officers are expected to provide more details this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

