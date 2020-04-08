Police officer hit by bus in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — A public bus hit a police officer Tuesday afternoon in Largo.
The Largo officer was responding to a call when he was struck by a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus. It happened at 134th Ave N and 121st St N.
He was rushed to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known. However, authorities confirmed he managed to call to alert dispatchers he had been hit.
Police say there was an animal that was somehow involved in the incident. Officers are expected to provide more details this afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Isaias weakens to a tropical storm
- 'Not what we were anticipating': Boaters surround SpaceX capsule amid splashdown
- Florida reports another 4,752 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate again below 10 percent
- Deputies: Man on the run after shooting his coworker
- Early voting begins across Tampa Bay this week
- Disney World Splash Mountain boat sinks during ride
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter