LARGO, Fla. — City commissioners in Largo have voted down an ordinance which proposed lowering the speed limit through residential areas from 30 to 25 mph citywide.

Commissioners say they’re all for making streets safer but are opposed to the “one size fits all approach.”

Here in Florida, the default speed limit for most residential areas is 30 mph. Traffic safety experts agree that by reducing speeds by just 5 mph you can reduce the risk of fatalities.

But in Largo Tuesday night, the question was what’s the best way to slow down those cars.

RELATED: Boy’s death while biking to school prompts closer look at so-called '2-mile rule'

Among those calling for safer streets was 11-year-old Matilda Hoffman. She says she and her friends love playing in front of their houses, but because they live on a cut-through street, they say cars fly up and down their street at speeds around 40 or even 50 mph.

One of Matilda’s friends is hearing impaired and she can’t always hear the cars coming.

Matilda was brave enough to get up in front of the Largo City Commission on Tuesday evening and share her story.

City commissioners say they were touched and absolutely want to make her street safer. They’re just not sure reducing the speed limit citywide is necessary or cost-effective.

The City of Largo has nearly 700 residential streets and the cost to put up new signs would run about $36,000.

Instead, commissioners directed staff to draw up a new ordinance which would give residents a way to request the speed limit in their neighborhood be reduced or to have traffic calming devices like speed bumps or rumble strips installed.

Commissioners would still have to approve those individual changes but would consider those requests several times a year.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.