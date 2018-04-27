LARGO, Fla. - He tried concealing his identity with a towel while robbing Anona United Methodist Church, but it wasn't hard for investigators to recognize Jacob Byron Taylor.

He attended Narcotics Anonymous/Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at the church, Largo police said.

"After reviewing the surveillance footage the church employees identified (Taylor) as a member of their congregation," according to a court affidavit.

Taylor, 28, of Adrian Avenue in Largo, is accused of taking six iPod Minis valued at $2,400, $20 cash and the keys to a Chevy truck.

"(Taylor) admitted to stealing the 2004 truck from the property and allowing other people to use it while he was under the influence of narcotics," the document said.

Taylor, who was arrested Thursday, remained in the Pinellas County Jail on Friday under a $12,150 bond. He is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft from a dwelling.

