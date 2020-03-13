TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Friday was supposed to be the last day of the Florida legislative session, but it looks like the house and senate are going to be working through the weekend to finalize a budget.

The chairs of appropriations say they're close on an agreement on teacher pay and agreed to an increase for correctional officers. They're putting aside $12 million for a mental health facility in Lake County.

Due to a 72-hour rule on the budget vote, it could be Wednesday before the legislative session is finalized.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

