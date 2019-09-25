ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Something you might get in the mail could help make recreational marijuana legal in Florida.

Make It Legal Florida is mailing out petitions designed to get pot legalized on the 2020 ballot.

The petition has the voter’s name and address already filled out. All a person needs to do is sign, date and send it back – postage paid.

Make it Legal Florida registered with the state on Sept. 6.

Its amendment would legalize pot for anyone 21 and up but would only allow distribution through designated medical marijuana facilities.

Any amendment that makes the ballot has to get support from 60 percent of voters to become a part of the constitution.

