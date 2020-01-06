Lexington officers kneel with protesters during peaceful protests

The protests in Lexington, Kentucky were in stark contrast to the more violent protests in other cities across the country.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In the midst of violent and chaotic protests across the country, racial justice protests in Lexington, Kentucky remained peaceful Sunday night. Some officers knelt in solidarity with the protesters.

According to WTVQ in Lexington, the organizers of Sunday's protest urged against violence, although yelling was encouraged. Protesters faced officers in front of the police department on Main Street, but the situation did not escalate.

There were no reported incidents of looting or violence in the city and when protesters asked police officers to kneel, many did. The crowd cheered and chanted "thank you" to the officers and their sign of solidarity.

Officers also prayed with a group of protesters, according to Monica Harkins with WTVQ.

“Not all cops are bad,” Alisha Kattara told WTVQ. “We’re peaceful because our cops allow us to be peaceful. They’re not attacking us."

While they were dressed in full riot gear, Lexington officers did not use tear gas, pepper balls or other tactics to control protesters over the weekend.

Less than 100 miles away in Louisville, 40 people were arrested during similar protests over the weekend and the National Guard was called in to help control the crowds.

