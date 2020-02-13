BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating Western New York at Oishei's Children Hospital.

If you noticed a lot of first responders with their lights on at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, it was not an emergency. They were spreading the love. When it got dark out, they shined their lights for love.

It's an event modeled after one done at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester, which was super popular. Video got shared a ton online after the event.

Thursday's Lights for Love celebrated Valentine's Day. Cars and trucks from the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office, the NFTA and New York State Police, and ambulances will be there. First responders from more agencies planned to show up too.

Patients and their families shined lights back at the first responders from their rooms, and this is expected to mean a whole lot to them.

PHOTOS: Lights of Love at Oishei Children's Hospital The Lights of Love delighted patients at Oishei Children's Hospital. It was an event filled with lights, sirens and horns designed to brighten up the day of children who are staying at the hospital.

