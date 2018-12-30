The Conservators Center confirms a person was killed Sunday while conducting a routine cleaning of a enclosure on the property.

A team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, when one of the lions somehow left a locked space and went into the area the group was in and killed one of them instantly, a spokesperson for the center said in a news release.

The lion was then shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve the worker. According to a release from the center, it's unclear at this time how the lion left the locked enclosure.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Conservators Center will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, please check back for upates online and our Facebook page.