An Amber Alert was issued for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Williams was last seen in her Brentwood area home in the 600 block of Ivy Street around midnight wearing pink and purple pajamas

She is 3-foot-tall and weighs 50 lbs.

More than 100 officers and personnel are searching for her

The search has expanded into the Southside at Paradise Island Apartments near Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road, near Interstate 95

A neighbor said Williams and her family moved to the Brentwood area from the Southside recently

The Southside apartment located in Paradise Island Apartments is a previous address for Williams

Below is the timeline of events in the search for her:

LIVE UPDATES OF SEARCH:

3:46 p.m. Dive team members search a shallow pond in front of the Paradise Island Apartment complex.

3:26 p.m. Mother identified as Brianna Williams, confirmed to be a Petty Officer First Class who works in the NAS Jacksonville Tactical Operations Center, according to Kaylee Larocque at NAS Jacksonville.

3:21 p.m. A pair of boats arrive at the second location at Paradise Island Apartments. JSO hasn't confirmed if there will be a water search.

3:14 p.m. A tow truck pulls a car out of what neighbors say is the Williams' family's driveway. The towing company confirmed to First Coast News that the car is being taken to the sheriff's office. We are working to confirm who the car belongs to.

3:09 p.m. Residents from nearby areas are assisting in the search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

3:07 p.m. Paradise Island is a past address for Williams

2:18 p.m. A neighbor told First Coast News that Williams and her family just moved to the Brentwood area home in the 600 block of Ivy Street from the Southside

1 p.m. JFRD confirms its crews are assisting JSO at a Southside apartment complex. Crews are seen searching the woods.

12:12 p.m. JSO starts the hashtag #findtaylorwilliams

Around 11:30 a.m. FDLE sends out a statewide Amber Alert for Taylor Williams.

11:01 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Crews assist JSO in the search for Williams. Fire crews are calling it an Amber Alert, but FDLE still hasn't confirmed.

10:30 a.m. JSO holds a press conference, telling the public they upgraded the missing child alert to an Amber Alert. JSO says more than 100 officers and personnel are now assisting with the search for Williams. The search area also expanded.

FDLE hasn't officially issued an Amber Alert, yet.

10 a.m. More resources and crews show up to search for Williams. Neighbors start handing out flyers for Williams.

9:31 a.m. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues a missing child alert for Williams.

8:51 a.m. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issues a BOLO alert for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. She was last seen near 600 Ivy Street around midnight.