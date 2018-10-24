Authorities are investigating suspicious packages that were mailed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and CNN's Manhattan offices -- in addition to other locations.

A suspicious package was also sent to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who serves the state's 23rd congressional district and is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

This is a developing story. Live breaking news coverage from CBS News can be found below.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP