CLEVELAND -- A Southwest Airlines flight made a diversion landing at Cleveland Hopkins Airport due to a cracked window Wednesday morning.

The flight departed from Chicago-Midway and was en route to Newark.

A Southwest spokesperson says the plane has been removed from service for maintenance review. The flight's 76 passengers were shifted to a new flight that departed Cleveland around 12:09 p.m.

The FAA will investigate the cracked window.

The incident comes two weeks after a Southwest flight ended in tragedy, when a woman was partially sucked out a window after an engine blew. She died as the plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia 22 minutes later.

