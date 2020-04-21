TAMPA, Fla. — It's the biggest hot spot in the U.S. for coronavirus, New York City.

"ICU's in New York are chaotic. On my first day there were five patients in my unit that passed away," Kristina Borovic said.

The traveling nurse has been helping save lives at NYU's Langone Hospital in Manhattan for three weeks now. She's never seen a virus this deadly.

"I work in the ICU, but I'm not used to seeing people die. That many, at least, in a single day and every day following," Borovic said.

It's the grim reality of COVID-19 in the hardest hit state in the country. It's killed more than 13,000 people in New York. Nearly 250,000 have tested positive for coronavirus.

"You just don't know what's going to happen at any moment. A lot of people are dying and on top of that you don't have the necessary supplies to do what you normally would in a day or in a normal ICU," Borovic said.

The nurse says hospitals are running short of gowns, masks, and sometimes the medicine they need to save lives. But just last week the admissions in her unit slowed down.

"I noticed that we're not having three patients to one nurse anymore and it seems more calm because of that reason," Borovic said.

While New York progresses, the nurses on the frontlines are thankful to help, no matter how hard it might be.

"There was another guy who came to the hospital and he was having to say goodbye to his dad. He was there last week saying bye to is mom, so that was pretty sad. Be grateful for what you have and everyday," Borovic said.

