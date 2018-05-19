One person was killed and a second person injured in a cougar attack near North Bend Saturday.

The attack happened in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie. According to the King County Sheriff's Office, two men were riding road bikes when the cougar attacked both of them.

A man in his 40s was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries; his condition was unknown. The second man fled into the woods to escape the cougar, but the animal chased after him.

After a brief search for the second victim, the King County Sheriff's Office confirmed the effort was now a recovery mission for the second man's body.

The cougar is still on the loose.

KING 5's Michael Crowe is at the scene and tweeting the latest updates.

King co Sheriff and Fish and wildlife officials investigating mountain lion attack on two cyclists near North Bend/Snoqualmie. One taken to harborview, the other was killed and is now a recovery operation. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/5fRzWoA3N2 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Paramedics had a medical helicopter standing by while deputies searched for second victim. Officials believe he ran off into the woods to escape the animal. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/9nbIWKBYys — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Attack happened in a very remote area northeast of Snoqualmie. Authorities staging for recovery here. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/tAJvRo6GB5 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

Seeing some hikers/off-roaders still coming through. Many asking what happened. @KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 19, 2018

© 2018 KING