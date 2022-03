Police say no foul play is suspected.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in Zephyrhills, police say.

According to law enforcement, at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at Emerald Pointe RV Park.

After arriving, authorities say one person was found dead from a gunshot wound.

