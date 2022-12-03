x
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash

Troopers later said it was a hit-and-run crash.
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — To find more information on this crash, click here

At least one person was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Winter Haven, troopers say.

The crash occurred on Lake Howard Drive east of 15th Street NW, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people killed in the crash or how many lost their lives. 

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect video attached and incorrect information which caused confusion as to where the crash occurred.

