1 person hospitalized after car crashes into building in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Fire rescue crews are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a building in Tampa Monday evening.
Tampa Fire Rescue says the incident occurred near North Florida Avenue and East Selma Avenue.
One person has been taken to the hospital, but authorities did not reveal their condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Vaccine eligibility in Florida opens to people age 50 and older
- Vice President Kamala Harris visits Florida Monday
- 'We got a problem?' 2 teens charged with battery on Clearwater Beach lifeguard
- Women aren't protected by hate crime legislation in Florida
- US data finds AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine effective for all ages
- 'I'm pissed': Sheriff Judd says 3 deputies resign, face felony charges related to evidence tampering
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter