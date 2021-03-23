x
1 person hospitalized after car crashes into building in Tampa

Authorities did not reveal the person's condition.
TAMPA, Fla. — Fire rescue crews are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a building in Tampa Monday evening.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the incident occurred near North Florida Avenue and East Selma Avenue. 

One person has been taken to the hospital, but authorities did not reveal their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

