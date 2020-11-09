10 Tampa Bay tower to undergo maintenance this weekend

The 10 Tampa Bay tower is getting inspected overnight this weekend.
The transmitter will be powered down Sunday night from 12:30 a.m. through roughly 4:30 a.m. Monday. So, some viewers may not be able to watch programming during that timeframe.
10 Tampa Bay and CBS will still be available on all major cable networks and streaming services during that window. This work will mainly affect over the air signals, Comcast cable and Dish Network customers.
►Watch, get breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter
What other people are reading right now:
- Granville Ritchie sentenced to death for murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams
- Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday
- 19 years later: Remembering Sept. 11 through unforgettable photos
- CDC: People who tested positive for COVID-19 twice as likely to report dining at restaurants than those who test negative
- 12-year-old accused of bringing three guns to school, mom tells deputies he recently shot, killed family dog
- She went to a Tampa hospital for surgery. Her family says she left with a deadly infection. She's not alone.