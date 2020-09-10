10 Tampa Bay tower maintenance scheduled for this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay transmitter tower is getting inspected overnight this weekend.
The transmitter will be powered down Sunday night from 12:30 a.m. through roughly 4:30 a.m. Monday. So, some viewers may not be able to watch programming during that timeframe.
10 Tampa Bay and CBS will still be available on all major cable networks and streaming services during that window. This work will mainly affect over-the-air signals, Comcast cable and Dish Network customers.
