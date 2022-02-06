'Children With a Vision' hosts 10th annual Grandmother's Gala to honor community matriarchs

Mayor Jane Castor and Interim Chief Ruben Delgado are expected to be in attendance.

TAMPA, Fla — The event to honor grandmothers from the Tampa Bay community is back for its 10th year.

Tonya Lewis and her non-profit, Children With a Vision, Inc., will treat grandmothers to dinner, dancing and fun Sunday evening at the 10th annual Grandmother's Gala. It's all a part of an effort to say "thank you" for all that they have done while they are alive and well.

"The grandmothers will be escorted by gentlemen from Men of Vision, Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Department, Buffalo Soldiers of Tampa, Stone Square No. 42, Jerusalem Military Lodge #100 and a host of others," the press release says.

"These grandmothers are the matriarchs of our families," Lewis said. "They do so much for their grandchildren and many times for others who aren't related to them. They are the backbone of our community."

Of the 300 grandmothers who are expected to attend, seven women will be honored and receive awards. They will also be provided with a private limo service for the evening.

The seven 2022 honorees are Rosalie Jones, Betty Bell, Mamie Williams-Thompson, Helen Kimble, Hattie Byrd White, Crysandra Scott and Iris Holton.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Interim Tampa Police Chief Ruben Delgado, Sheriff Chad Chronister, Fire Chief Barbara Tripp, Commissioner Gwen Myers, Judge Jack Gutman and other public officials are expected to attend.