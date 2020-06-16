**UPDATE: Kim Cruz Aguilar has been located safe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **UPDATE: Kim Cruz Aguilar has been located safe. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office thanks all who took the time to share her photo and information.

An 11-year-old girl is reported missing out of Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Kimberly Cruz-Aguilar, 11. She was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of 103rd Street. Police said the child's mother had returned home at and called police at around 4:30 p.m. when she couldn't find her daughter.

JSO said she may be heading to Orlando in a green SUV with a man in his 20s. The child and the man are believed to have been communicating on Facebook.

Aguilar has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray top with Spongebob Squarepants on it, gray tights with a pink stripe and white and gray shoes.