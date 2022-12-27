Fish Hawk boy ready for life-saving transplant after battling rare form of cancer

Colton King's mom says all their family wanted for Christmas was for Colton to be cancer free.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 12-year-old Colton King is cleared to receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Doctors told the King family he needed to be cancer free and in remission before they could move forward with the transplant.

Colton was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Due to a very rare gene, treatment options were slim.

"It had been months and months and months and most leukemia kids would be cancer free in 30 days," Colton's mom Stacy King said.

Days before Christmas Day, the King family got a phone call from doctors letting them know Colton was cancer free.

“It was the best news we have ever had, honestly. I couldn’t stop crying. I think I cried all day, just out of pure joy," Stacy said.

Colton is now at AdventHealth in Orlando preparing for his transplant. He will be receiving the bone marrow from his older sister Kaylee King, who is a 100 percent match.

“We have been waiting to hear this news ever since he got diagnosed," Kaylee said.

Doctors told the King family a sibling being a perfect match is the best-case scenario.

“We don’t have to worry that much about the transplant rejecting in his body," Kaylee said.