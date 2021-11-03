12-year-old Florida boy runs one mile in honor of fallen Tampa officer

FLORIDA, USA — A 12-year-old Florida boy ran one mile in honor of fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen Wednesday evening.
In a Facebook post, Zechariah Cartledge posted a video honoring Madsen by running several laps around his school's track while holding a blue lives matter flag. Cartledge was accompanied by the Oviedo Police Department which brought a police cruise and motorcycle.
Officer Madsen was killed early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash on I-275 after veering into traffic to keep others safe.
Cartledge's run was part of his non-profit organization Running 4 Heroes, which raises funds for first responders who have been injured in the line of duty.
After each run, the organization donates the flag Zechariah ran with to the police department or family he ran for.
