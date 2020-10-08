x
13-year-old shot in the head in New Orleans, NOPD reports

The 13-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head in the West End neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department reports that the 13-year-old is still alive, but in critical condition at the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 9:51 a.m. in the 400 block of 10th Street, near the corner of Fleur de Lis Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police did not release any details on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stick with Eyewitness News and WWLTV.com for the latest information.