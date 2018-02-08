TAMPA, Fla. -- The James A. Haley Veterans Hospital kicked off a three-year construction project this week that's expected to bring major enhancements for patients.

The hospital is building a new four-story bed tower, which will include 96 single patient rooms and an additional 40 ICU beds. Patients currently have to share rooms, so this renovation will give veterans more privacy during their stay.

The tower will add 245,000 square feet of new space and another 5,000 square feet of renovated space, including a new cafeteria and an outdoor dining area. The total project will cost $148.6 million.

Renderings of new Bed Tower at Tampa VA Hospital

This is one of the first major projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for veterans thanks to new legislation. U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa) and Gus Bilirakis (R-Tarpon Springs) are big supporters of the project.

"New technology, obviously a better hospital, more services, provide more services for our veterans, so instead of a hospital that was built in 1972 that needed to be replaced, the bed tower, we have a brand new one," said Bilirakis.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

For the most up-to-date information on the project, go to www.tampa.va.gov/bed_tower.asp and www.facebook.com/VATampa.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP