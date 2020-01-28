HUDSON, Fla. — It was part of a series of events that led a Pasco County school to request a larger law enforcement presence.

Deputies ramped up their patrols last week to “maintain peace” at Fivay High School in Hudson, after multiple fights and a fire.

Now, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl is charged with first-degree arson.

Deputies say she set a soap dispenser on fire on Jan. 22 while skipping class.

According to the arrest report, the tip came from another student who witnessed the teen and another girl leaving the bathroom as smoke started billowing into the hallway.

The teen denied setting the fire, but deputies say she bragged about it with friends while hanging out behind a nearby church.

Deputies are planning to speak with the other girl as well.

RELATED: Deputies called to 'keep peace' at high school after multiple fights

RELATED: Lakewood student basketball players honor late Kobe Bryant

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter