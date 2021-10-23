1,500 pounds of medication collected in Pinellas County's Operation Medicine Cabinet

Drop-off locations are located year-round in Pinellas County.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office collected just over 1,500 pounds of medication during Operation Medicine Cabinet Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and partnering agencies collected a total of 1,554.5 pounds of medication. That's the equivalent to an average adult cow.

The purpose of Operation Medicine Cabinet is to educate communities on the right way to dispose of your unused medicine. The sheriff's office says it also prevents children from accidentally consuming pills and brings awareness to prescription drug abuse.

All medicine collected during Saturday's event will be disposed of properly, the sheriff's office reports.

Although the day is over, there are drop-off locations for prescription drugs year-round in Pinellas County. Anyone can drop off their unused medication at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building in Largo or the North District Station in Dunedin.