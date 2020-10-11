After more than 400 hours of group and individual treatment, 13 male and three female inmates have completed the program.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Sixteen inmates at the Bartholomew County Jail are well on the road to recovery after finishing a drug treatment program.

The program, called BART — Begin, Accept, Reveal, Transform — uses the evidence-based Matrix Model for Criminal Justice Settings as a guide. It gives participants more than 400 hours of group and individual treatment ahead of graduation.

The program goes through seven phases: intake, screening, classification, admission, assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning. These phases must be completed in a minimum of 12 weeks, but the Boone County Jail program is averaging about 14.5 weeks to complete the plan.

"By turning a portion of the Bartholomew County Jail into a drug treatment facility, we created the ability to treat inmates who can benefit from a treatment plan," said Bartholomew County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane. "I am extremely proud of these men and women."

Here are the inmates who graduated from the program on Nov. 5: