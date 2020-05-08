x
Missing South Carolina teen last seen a week ago

16-year-old Kent Grace Sandefur was last seen leaving her downtown Charleston home on foot.
Credit: Charleston Police Department
Kent Grace Sandefur

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. 

Kent Grace Sandefur was last seen leaving her downtown Charleston home on foot around 4 p.m. last Wednesday, July 29, according to police.  

Sandefur is described as a 16-year-old white female with blonde hair with dyed purple tips and gray eyes, who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, pink shorts, black shoes and a book bag. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department's on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200.

Credit: Charleston Police Department
Kent Grace Sandefur
City of Charleston Police Department
