CLEVELAND — The mother of two twin babies who were found dead in a trash can in Cleveland on Saturday will be arraigned on multiple charges, including, murder, on Tuesday.

The arraignment of the 16-year-old female is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m. According to a criminal complaint, she is facing nine felony charges related to the incident, including murder, child endangerment, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Police officials previously told 3News that officers responded to the 2800 block of Ludlow Road for two infant fatalities on Saturday. According to a police report, the mother of a 16-year-old girl called 911 after finding the babies in the trash, and she claimed to authorities her daughter admitted to giving birth to the children before she "threw the babies in the garbage."

Residents in the community told 3News that they heard babies crying Thursday evening on the night they were allegedly born, but did not suspect anything was wrong. The caller claimed she did not even know her daughter was pregnant.

Bedford police later located the teen suspect receiving treatment at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center. She was later transferred to UH's main campus and is being monitored by Cleveland officers.

In the wake of the babies being found, representatives from the Cleveland Fire Department want to remind the public that they can provide a "safe haven" for mother with unwanted babies. A safe haven that not only could have prevented this tragic incident, but is mandated under Ohio state law.

According to Ohio.gov, the safe haven law allows a parent to leave an infant (up to 30 days old) with the following authorized personnel:

A medical worker in a hospital

A medical worker at a fire department or other emergency service organization

A peace officer at a law enforcement agency

Mike Norman with Cleveland Fire told 3News, "We are here for people on the worst day of their lives. That order explains how to receive the baby, how to arrange for the transport to a medical facility care for the mother."