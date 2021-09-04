17-month-old baby girl seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 17-month-old child has been hospitalized after a crash in Clearwater Thursday evening, police say.
Clearwater police say crews responded to a motorcycle crash just after 5 p.m. near Engman Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
They say the infant was sitting on her stepfather's lap while he was riding a motorcycle before he crashed after running a stop sign. The child was taken to All Children's Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition, police say.
Her stepfather was taken to a separate hospital to be "medically checked out."
Charges are pending, officials say.
