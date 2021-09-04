17-month-old baby girl seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Clearwater

The child is in critical but stable condition.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 17-month-old child has been hospitalized after a crash in Clearwater Thursday evening, police say.

Clearwater police say crews responded to a motorcycle crash just after 5 p.m. near Engman Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

They say the infant was sitting on her stepfather's lap while he was riding a motorcycle before he crashed after running a stop sign. The child was taken to All Children's Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition, police say.

Her stepfather was taken to a separate hospital to be "medically checked out."

Charges are pending, officials say.

A 17-month-old baby girl was critically injured when she was riding in the lap of her stepfather when his motorcycle crashed. She went to All Children’s Hospital. He likely will face multiple charges as a result of the crash, which occurred when he ran a stop sign. pic.twitter.com/37d4BdKtY9 — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) April 9, 2021