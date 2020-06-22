Five injured after 2 cars crash into St. Pete home

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash happened just before midnight Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Five people were hurt after two cars crashed into a house in St. Petersburg.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash happened just before midnight Sunday. Officers said 16th Street South between 15th Avenue South and 13th Avenue South near where the crash happened would be closed while they investigate.

Nobody inside the home was hurt, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

