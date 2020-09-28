Police say the 15-year-old and his two friends were playing with a rifle when it discharged and killed him

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Two adults face charges after a Laurens County teen was shot to death Sunday night.

According to Dublin Police, it happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. They say 911 was called at that time for an apparent suicide in Building 200.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Jordan Stewart.

Detectives say Stewart and his friends, Tenia Hatch and Javouri Durham, were inside the apartment playing with a rifle when it went off and fired a fatal shot at Stewart.

Hatch is charged with tampering with evidence. Durham will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.