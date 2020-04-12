2 charged in possible overdose of 1-year-old child

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people are facing child abuse charges after a 1-year-old child possibly overdosed.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Austin Garrett Kluttz, 24, and Katie Alexandra Kerr, 28, on child abuse charges.
Investigators said on Oct. 31, they responded to a possible overdose of a 1-year-old child on Lick Creek Church Road in Denton. The child was taken to Thomasville Medical Center for treatment. Warrants were obtained for both Kluttz and Kerr. Deputies said they were both arrested on Nov. 19 and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.
They both received a $50,000 secured bond. They were placed in the Davidson County Jail and were recently scheduled to appear in court.