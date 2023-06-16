Couple hospitalized after small waterspout appears on Clearwater Beach shoreline

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As thunderstorms rolled into the Tampa Bay area Friday evening, a waterspout that popped up at Clearwater Beach sent two people to the hospital.
The 63-year-old man and a woman said to be in her 60s were taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution with very minor injuries, police said. The couple was at Barefoot Beach House restaurant when some rough weather rolled through, authorities reported.
Following the incident, police were checking the area and conducting interviews.
Red flags flew high along Clearwater Beach Friday to advise beachgoers of strong and frequent rip currents.