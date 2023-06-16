Couple hospitalized after small waterspout appears on Clearwater Beach shoreline

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As thunderstorms rolled into the Tampa Bay area Friday evening, a waterspout that popped up at Clearwater Beach sent two people to the hospital.

The 63-year-old man and a woman said to be in her 60s were taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution with very minor injuries, police said. The couple was at Barefoot Beach House restaurant when some rough weather rolled through, authorities reported.