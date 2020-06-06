Two men, 20 and 28, killed in overnight crash on I-275 in Hillsborough County

FHP says the driver who caused the head-on wreck was driving the wrong way.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol says a wrong-way driver caused a deadly head-on crash that killed two people.

A sedan was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-275 in Hillsborough County around 3:15 A.M. Saturday.

Troopers say the sedan hit another car head-on, causing it to spin out and hit the median. The car the driver hit then launched backward, rotated and hit a third car. That third car crashed into debris from the initial wreck before coming to a stop.

The wrong-way driver, a 28-year-old man from Tampa, and the first driver he hit, a 20-year-old man from Largo, both died at the scene. FHP says both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers did not mention any injuries to the third driver. It's not clear how the driver who caused the crash ended up driving in the wrong direction.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

