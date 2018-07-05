TAMPA, Fla. -- Two people who crashed their Jet Skis near the Courtney Campbell Causeway died from their injuries.

Alberto Portales Fernandez, a 42-year-old Tampa man, was taken to St. Joesph's Hospital after the crash, where he later was pronounced dead.

Fernandez' watercraft crashed into one driven by 41-year-old Helen Gore of Clearwater, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

She was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition but later died Tuesday, May 8.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP