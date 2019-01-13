Two people on a motor scooter were killed Saturday afternoon in a crash near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a report, about 4:30 p.m., the scooter's two female riders, whose names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, were westbound on Garland Court near Florida Avenue N. Meanwhile, a 2007 Chevrolet pickup was northbound on Florida.

The scooter made a left turn onto Florida, entering the truck's path. The two collided, and the scooter riders were ejected.

The scooter's driver died at the scene. The passenger was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she died.

Charges are pending, FHP said.

