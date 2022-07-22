2 police officers shot in Rochester, 1 killed

According to WHEC in Rochester, one of the officers has died.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two police officers were shot Thursday night in the city of Rochester.

Authorities say both officers were hospitalized. However, the severity of their wounds and the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear.

According to our sister station WHEC in Rochester, one of the officers has died.

"This is a tragedy for our community. I'm asking Rochester to pray for these officers and their families," Mayor Malik Evans told reporters near the scene of the shooting.

The officers were wounded at around 9:15 p.m., according to Rochester Police Lt. Gregory Bello, a department spokesman.

"They were doing their jobs as police officers, and at least one male approached them and opened fire on them," Bello said.