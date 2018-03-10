Two middle school students were taken to the hospital after a crash that charred a Mesquite ISD school bus Wednesday afternoon.
Thirty-eight people were aboard the bus, which came from Terry Middle School, according to a district spokesperson. It crashed near Interstate 20 and Lawson Road in the Woodland Park area of southern Mesquite.
Aerial images of the crash site showed smoke coming from the charred bus and the rear emergency door open. Two fire engines and multiple ambulances were at the scene.
A cause of the crash was under investigation. Investigators said power lines above the crash site may have been the cause of the fire.
The other students on the bus were taken back to Terry Middle School, where they were to be picked up by their parents.
This story will be updated as we learn more.