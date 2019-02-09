ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a two-boat crash that happened Monday afternoon near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, south of Maximo Park.

Two women who were believed to be in their early 30's were sent to Bayfront Hospital.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, a pontoon boat and 30-foot Contender fishing boat were involved in the crash.

There was also a dog aboard. The animal was severely injured. St. Petersburg Fire Department officials don't believe it will survive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

